James Mattis und die gleichgeschalteten Medien

Ein kleine, übelriechende Kostprobe unserer gleichgeschalteten Medien möge eben das – deren Gleichschaltung – belegen. Solchen Medien, wie auch deren Quellen, welche in diesem Kontext immerfort zum „humanitären“ Krieg aufrufen, begegne ich mit der größtmöglichen Skepsis. Dass diese allerdings von hochrangigen Politikern geteilt wird, ist neu.

Diesem Beitrag liegt eine bemerkenswerte Stellungnahme des Verteidigungsministers der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika zugrunde. Innerhalb einer Pressekonferenz des Pentagon, die James Mattis am 2. Februar 2018 gab, spielte sich eine aufschlussreiche Frage-Antwort-Szene ab. Hier der originale Wortlaut:

„Q: Just make sure I heard you correctly, you’re saying you think it’s likely they have used it and you’re looking for the evidence? Is that what you said?

SEC. MATTIS: That’s — we think that they did not carry out what they said they would do back when — in the previous administration, when they were caught using it. Obviously they didn’t, cause they used it again during our administration.

And that gives us a lot of reason to suspect them. And now we have other reports from the battlefield from people who claim it’s been used.

We do not have evidence of it. But we’re not refuting them; we’re looking for evidence of it. Since clearly we are using — we are dealing with the Assad regime that has used denial and deceit to hide their outlaw actions, okay?

Q: So the likelihood was not what your — you’re not characterizing it as a likelihood? I thought I used — you used that word; I guess I misunderstood you.

SEC. MATTIS: Well, there’s certainly groups that say they’ve used it. And so they think there’s a likelihood, so we’re looking for the evidence.

Q: Is there evidence of chlorine gas weapons used — evidence of chlorine gas weapons?

SEC. MATTIS: I think that’s, yes —

Q: No, I know, I heard you.

SEC. MATTIS: I think it’s been used repeatedly. And that’s, as you know, a somewhat separate category, which is why I broke out the sarin as another — yeah.

Q: So there’s credible evidence out there that both sarin and chlorine —

SEC. MATTIS: No, I have not got the evidence, not specifically. I don’t have the evidence.

What I’m saying is that other — that groups on the ground, NGOs, fighters on the ground have said that sarin has been used. So we are looking for evidence. I don’t have evidence, credible or uncredible.“ (1)